DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers

Mickey, Minnie and cast members join Walt Disney World executives in a ceremony marking the official opening of Tron Lightcycle / Run at the Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Monday, April 3, 2023. The roller coaster opens to guests on Tuesday. From left are Mickey Mouse; Ali Manion, Walt Disney World ambassador; Perry Crawley, Magic Kingdom operations general manager; Melissa Valiquette, vice president of Magic Kingdom; Jason Kirk, senior vice president of operations for Walt Disney World, Minnie Mouse. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)