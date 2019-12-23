Sears sells DieHard brand to Advance Auto for $200 million

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2018 file photo, a Sears sign is seen in Hackensack, N.J. Sears says it sold the DieHard car battery brand to Advance Auto Parts for $200 million, as the struggling retailer seeks to raise cash. Advance Auto Parts says it will sell DieHard auto batteries in its more than 4,800 stores. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)