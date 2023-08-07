Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggles

FILE - A sign for Yellow Corp. trucking company stands outside its facility Monday, July 31, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. Trucking company Yellow Corp. has declared bankruptcy after years of financial struggles and growing debt, marking a significant shift for the U.S. transportation industry and shippers nationwide. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which was filed Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, comes just three years after Yellow received $700 million in pandemic-era loans from the federal government. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)