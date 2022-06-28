Boston's Museum of Fine Arts reaches labor deal with workers

FILE - Museum curator Victoria Bunting, center, pickets in front of the Museum of Fine Arts on Nov. 17, 2021, in Boston. More than 200 unionized workers at Boston's Museum of Fine Arts have ratified a contract that includes better pay and benefits, officials said Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The collective bargaining agreement is the first since museum workers voted to join the United Auto Workers Local 2110 in November 2020, the union and management said in a joint statement. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)