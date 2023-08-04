TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,236.04, up 115.30):
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up one cent, or 0.02 per cent, to $48.08 on 10.3 million shares.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. (TSX:DIR.UN). Real estate. Up 17 cents, or 1.21 per cent, to $14.25 on 9.6 million shares.
Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 44 cents, or 0.51 per cent, to $86.40 on 7.1 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up four cents, or 0.74 per cent, to $5.43 on 6.6 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 58 cents, or 1.43 per cent, to $41.08 on 6.3 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corporation. (TSX:K). Materials. Up 32 cents, or 5.06 per cent, to $6.64 on 5.9 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Media. Down 12 cents, or 0.52 per cent, to $22.97. Telus Corp. announced Friday it is cutting 6,000 jobs as it seeks to adapt to a "rapidly transforming industry," saying issues such as regulation and competition have prompted the need to reduce its payroll. The Vancouver-based telecommunications company said the reduction includes 4,000 workers at its main Telus business, half of which are being laid off. The other portion is made up of those who would be offered early retirement and voluntary departure packages, along with vacancies that will not be refilled.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up one cent, or 0.02 per cent, to $48.08. Enbridge Inc. says its most recent quarter delivered a profit of $1.8 billion as it reached a settlement with shippers for tolls on its Mainline pipeline system and moved toward proceeding with its Rio Bravo pipeline project. The Calgary-based pipeline giant says its second-quarter profit compared with $450 million a year earlier.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4,2023.