Bank CEOs say higher credit requirements manageable following regulator boost

Canadian bank CEOs say they're able to adapt to the higher credit requirements the banking regulator has set in preparation for more uncertain economic times ahead. RBC chief executive Dave McKay, shown in this April 6, 2017 file photo, says the bank will stay well above the 11 per cent stability buffer requirement even with the pending $13.5-billion acquisition of HSBC Canada, while there would be time to adapt to any further potential increases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn