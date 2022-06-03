US added 390,000 jobs in May as hiring remained robust

FILE - A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Schaumburg, Ill., April 1, 2022. The white-hot demand for U.S. workers cooled a bit in April, though the number of unfilled jobs remains high and companies are still desperate to hire more people. Employers advertised 11.4 million jobs at the end of April, the Labor Department said Wednesday, June 1, 2022 down from nearly 11.9 million in March, the highest level on records that date back 20 years. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)