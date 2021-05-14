US industrial output rose a modest 0.7% amid shortages

In this aerial photo, a General Motors assembly plant is seen at top right while mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans currently produced at the plant are seen in a parking lot outside Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Wentzville, Mo. U.S. industrial production increased for a second straight month as more factories came online after being shutdown by winter ice storms. Industrial production — which includes output at factories, mines and utilities — rose 0.7% in April, down from a sharp gain of 2.4% drop in March, the Federal Reserve reported Friday, May 14. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)