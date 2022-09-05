OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall

FILE - The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, USA, April 8, 2020. Oil prices are sagging amid fears of recessions across the globe. OPEC and allied countries are weighing what to do about that when they meet online Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. High oil prices were a bonanza for countries like Saudi Arabia over the summer, but now they're well off those highs. Saudi Arabia's oil minister has even said the group known as OPEC+ could cut production at any time. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)