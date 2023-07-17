As UK housing costs soar, anxiety grips homeowners and renters: 'I'm in meltdown'

Sadie James shows a document from a housing association at her home, in London, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. For Sadie James, the cost-of-living crisis in Britain just never seems to ease. First, it was skyrocketing energy and food costs stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now, the 61-year-old worries whether she can keep a roof over her head. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)