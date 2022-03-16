OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 5.7 per cent in February, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 5.1 per cent (4.0)
— Prince Edward Island: 7.4 per cent (7.1)
— Nova Scotia: 5.7 per cent (4.9)
— New Brunswick: 6.0 per cent (5.3)
— Quebec: 5.4 per cent (5.1)
— Ontario: 6.1 per cent (5.7)
— Manitoba: 6.1 per cent (5.5)
— Saskatchewan: 4.7 per cent (4.2)
— Alberta: 5.5 per cent (4.8)
— British Columbia: 4.7 per cent (4.3)
