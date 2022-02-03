Bank of England hikes interest rates again as prices surge

FILE - A woman crosses a road outside the Bank of England, in the financial district, known as The City, in London, Dec. 13, 2021. The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates again Thursday, Jan. 3, 2022, putting the United Kingdom far ahead of the rest of Europe and the U.S. in moving to tame surging inflation that is squeezing consumers and businesses.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)