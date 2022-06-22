Saudi crown prince visits Turkey as countries normalize ties

FILE - In this photo made available by the Turkish Presidency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speak after their meeting in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, April 29, 2022. Saudi Crown Prince is scheduled to arrive in Ankara on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 making his first visit to Turkey as the two regional heavyweights press ahead with efforts to repair ties following the slaying of Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul. (Turkish Presidency via AP, File)