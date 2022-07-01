Venice unveils mandatory day-trippers' reservation and fee

FILE - Tourists stroll in downtown Venice, Italy, Nov. 12, 2016. Starting in January, Venice will oblige day-trippers to make reservations and pay a fee to visit the historic lagoon city. On many days, the heart of Venice is overwhelmed by visitors, who often far outnumber residents. Venice officials on Friday unveiled new rules for day-trippers, which go into effect on Jan. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)