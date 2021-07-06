Toronto home sales and prices down in June, but TRREB will still upgrades forecast

A real estate sold sign is shown in a Toronto west end neighbourhood May 17, 2020. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says the pace of sales and home prices eased up in June as COVID-19 cases subsided, but not enough to encourage it to downgrade its forecasts for the year. The real estate board says 11,106 homes were sold last month, down from 11,951 in May but up from 8,645 last June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy