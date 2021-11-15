Calgary to invest public dollars in venture capital fund aimed at growing tech sector

The Bow River flows through the downtown as warm fall weather continues in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The City of Calgary says it will invest $6 million in municipal funds into a venture capital fund in an effort to boost the city's growing tech sector. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY - The City of Calgary says it will invest $6 million into a venture capital fund in an effort to boost the city's growing tech sector.

The investment will be made by the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund (OCIF), a wholly owned subsidiary of the City of Calgary that aims to help diversify Calgary's economy.

OCIF says it has selected Accelerate Fund III LP, an early-stage angel co-investment fund managed by Yaletown Partners in partnership with non-profit organization The A100.

Under the terms of the agreement, Accelerate Fund III will match OCIF's contribution, generating a total of $12 million in investment capital for Calgary-based businesses.

Accelerate Fund III was launched in May 2020. The total value of the fund, with the contribution from OCIF, is expected to reach nearly $23 million.

OCIF issued a request for proposals earlier this year to find a venture capital partner. At the time, OCIF chair Mark Blackwell said Calgary would be the first municipality in the country to use city dollars to create a pool of venture capital for early-stage local businesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2021.

