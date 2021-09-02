China bans men it sees as not masculine enough from TV

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, Chinese women walk past advertisement featuring teen idol Lu Han, also known as China's Justin Bieber in Beijing. China's government banned effeminate men on TV and told broadcasters Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 to promote "revolutionary culture," broadening a campaign to tighten control over business and society and enforce official morality. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)