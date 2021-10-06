German parties to discuss new government under center-left

From left, Robert Habeck, co-chairman of the German Green party (Die Gruenen), Armin Laschet, chairman of the German Christian Democratic Party (CDU), and Annalena Baerbock, co-chairwoman of the German Green party (Die Gruenen), attend a statement after a meeting in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. A delegation from outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right Union bloc met with the environmentalist Greens on Tuesday for exploratory talks on the formation of a new German government. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)