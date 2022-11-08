US Judge lays out case for blocking publishing giants merger

FILE - A book published by Simon & Schuster is displayed on July 30, 2022, in Tigard, Ore. A federal judge has laid out a data-laden case for why she blocked Penguin Random House’s proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster, handing a victory to the Biden Justice Department in its contention that combining two of the world’s biggest publishers would hurt competition for top-selling books. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)