Canadian Press NewsAlert: Glencore adds cash component to Teck Resources offer

Swiss company Glencore plc is modifying its hostile takeover offer for Teck Resources Ltd. to include a cash component in its proposal. This April 14, 2011 file picture shows the Glencore headquarters in Baar, Switzerland. THE CANADIAN PRESS-AP Photo/Keystone/Urs Flueeler

VANCOUVER - Swiss company Glencore is modifying its hostile takeover offer for Teck Resources Ltd. to include an US$8.2-billion cash component to its proposal.

More coming.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TECK.B)

