TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,436.87, down 54.30):
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 19 cents, or 0.75 per cent, to $25.62 on 9.5 million shares.
TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up $1.10, or 2.17 per cent, to $51.90 on 7.3 million shares.
Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Up 19 cents, or 0.28 per cent, to $67.21 on 6.9 million shares.
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down three cents, or 5.46 per cent, to 52 cents on 6.2 million shares.
Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 32 cents, or 0.37 per cent, to $85.73 on 6.1 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 58 cents, or 1.20 per cent, to $49.10 on 5.6 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG). Vehicles. Up five cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $81.40. Magna International is investing more than US$790 million in the U.S. to build parts plants that will support Ford electric pickup truck production. The Aurora, Ont., auto-parts giant says it will build two facilities in Stanton, Tenn., as part of the supplier park for Ford's BlueOval City that will be capable of producing 500,000 electric trucks a year. The plants will supply Ford with battery enclosures, truck frames and seats for its second-generation electric truck, while Manga will also build a stamping and assembly facility in Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Mullen Group Ltd. (TSX:MTL). Transportation. Down 14 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $15.11. Mullen Group Ltd. reported its second-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as the trucking and logistics company saw lower freight volumes. The company said it earned $36.5 million or 39 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30. The result was down from a profit of $42.7 million or 43 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Revenue totalled $494.3 million, down from $521.5 million a year earlier.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20,2023.