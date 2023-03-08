Love Rocks NYC benefit to help meet rising demand for meals

Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter of The War and Treaty perform at Love Rocks NYC!, a Benefit Concert for God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on March 12, 2020 in New York. Trotter never really considered missing the chance to perform at the Love Rocks NYC 2023 benefit for God’s Love We Deliver on Thursday, March 9, 2023 even though he was knocked unconscious and broke his leg in a fall onstage in Nashville last week. The funds raised by the Love Rocks NYC benefit are intensely needed this year. In the first six months of this fiscal year, the New York charity has delivered 33% more meals than the same period last year, which means it will need to fund about 1 million more meals. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)