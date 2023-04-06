OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's March employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Unemployment rate: 5.0 per cent (5.0)

Employment rate: 62.4 per cent (62.4)

Participation rate: 65.6 per cent (65.7)

Number unemployed: 1,053,000 (1,066,400)

Number working: 20,088,800 (20,054,100)

Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 9.2 per cent (9.9)

Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.4 per cent (4.3)

Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.1 per cent (4.2)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

