OTTAWA - A quick look at Canada's November employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 6.0 per cent (6.7)
Employment rate: 61.4 per cent (61.0)
Participation rate: 65.3 per cent (65.3)
Number unemployed: 1,243,800 (1,365,600)
Number working: 19,316,100 (19,162,400)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 10.5 per cent (10.2)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.5 per cent (6.3)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.1 per cent (5.8)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2021.