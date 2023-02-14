India tax officials search BBC offices weeks after Modi doc

FILE - This photo shows a BBC sign outside the entrance to the headquarters of the publicly funded media organization in London, July 19, 2017. Officials from India's Income Tax department began conducting searches Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the BBC's offices in the capital, New Delhi, weeks after the British broadcaster released a controversial documentary that examined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role during 2002 anti-Muslim riots. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)