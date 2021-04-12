California's ArcLight and Pacific Theaters to close for good

Movie trailer editor David Blanchard, a former regular visitor to ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood, stands outside the shuttered theater complex, Monday, April 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. Pacific Theaters, which operates some 300 screens in California, including the beloved ArcLight theaters and the historic Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, said Monday that it will not be reopening. Fans, including numerous actors, took to social media to share memories of the theater chain and lobby for it to be saved. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)