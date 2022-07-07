Arizona OKs biggest US school voucher plan, faces challenge

FILE - Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives his state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday, July 7, 2022 signed a massive expansion of the state’s private school voucher system, even as he faced a promised effort by public school advocates to block the bill and ask voters to erase it during November’s election. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)