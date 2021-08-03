Reese Witherspoon sells Hello Sunshine, joins new company

FILE - Reese Witherspoon arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2020. Witherspoon is selling Hello Sunshine, the media company she founded, to a newly formed company backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed but The Wall Street Journal reported that the deal was worth about $900 million. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)