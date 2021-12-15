NYC moves to stop new buildings from using natural gas

Climate activists from the #GasFreeNYC coalition and elected officials rally and hold a press conference in City Hall Park on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in New York. New York City lawmakers are poised to decide whether to prohibit most new buildings from using natural gas, a move that would make the nation's most populous city a showcase for a climate-change-fighting policy that has been both embraced and blocked around the country. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)