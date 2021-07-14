Royal Bank of Canada names Indigenous leader Roberta Jamieson to its board

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau moderates a panel discussion as part of the Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment Summit with Canadian lawyer and First Nations activist Roberta Jamieson, center, and Melinda Gates, co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Ottawa on April 26, 2018. Royal Bank of Canada has named Roberta Jamieson to its board of directors, effective Aug. 1. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle