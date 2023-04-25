Colorado becomes 1st to pass ‘right to repair’ for farmers

FILE - Visitors stand on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol, Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Denver. Colorado is set to become the first state to sign a "right to repair" law allowing farmers to fix their own equipment with a bill signing Tuesday afternoon, April 25, by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado. The law will force manufacturers to provide the necessary manuals, tools, parts and software to farmers, so they can fix their own machines. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)