Pet Valu posts second-quarter net income of $25.3 million, boosts full-year outlook

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. reported second-quarter net income of $25.3 million, down from $44.3 million a year ago, but raised its full-year revenue outlook.The pet supplies retailer said the net income amounted to 35 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended July 2, down from 60 cents per diluted share a year earlier. A Bernese Mountain dog is shown playing in a creek in Mississauga, Ont. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy