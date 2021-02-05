Energy and metals and mining help lead TSX higher, U.S. stock markets also climb

TORONTO - The energy and metals and mining sectors helped lead a broad-based rally on the Toronto Stock Exchange as Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 102.05 points at 18,144.02.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 109.83 points at 31,165.69. The S&P 500 index was up 12.22 points at 3,883.96, while the Nasdaq composite was up 24.82 points at 13,802.56.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.28 cents US compared with 77.95 cents US on Thursday.
The March crude oil contract was up 73 cents at US$56.96 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.97 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$16.50 at US$1,807.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.58 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)