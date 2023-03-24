UK watchdog softens position on Microsoft Activision deal

FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013, during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. British antitrust regulators scrutinizing Microsoft's blockbuster purchase of videogame maker Activision Blizzard narrowed their investigation on Friday, March 24, 2023 by dropping concerns the deal would hurt the console gaming market. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)