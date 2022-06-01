EU approves Poland recovery fund, paving way to pay billions

FILE - Judges from Italy, the Netherlands and elsewhere in Europe, many wearing their professional gowns, take part in a march in support of judicial independence in Warsaw, Poland, Jan. 11, 2020. A centrist group in the European Union legislature has on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 demanded an “urgent” explanation amid reports the EU’s executive arm is preparing to release billions of euros to Poland’s government. If true, Poland would have access to 36 billion euros (about $39 billion) in pandemic recovery funds even though the nation’s populist government has failed to reverse changes to the judicial system that an EU court deemed illegal. (AP Photo/Vanessa Gera)