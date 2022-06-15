EU sues UK over move to rewrite post-Brexit trade rules

European Commissioner for Inter-institutional Relations and Foresight Maros Sefcovic holds up documents as he speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Britain's government on Monday proposed new legislation that would unilaterally rewrite post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, despite opposition from some U.K. lawmakers and EU officials who say the move violates international law. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)