Companies must listen to racialized employees in tackling racism at work: experts

Members of the Black Professionals Network at professional services agency KPMG are seen in an undated handout photo. From left to right, back row: Yemi Ayeni, Kevin Watson, Caleb Larrier, and left to right, front row: Avielle Mc Connie, Jay Henry, Olamiposi Olawole, Annie Mburu, Tarisai Madambi. Experts say commitments to tackle racism in the workplace have not been met with enough action, as a survey released Tuesday by KPMG found more than 70 per cent of Black Canadians still experience racism or microaggressions on the job. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-KPMG BPN, *MANDATORY CREDIT*