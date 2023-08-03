Saudi Arabia extends cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day, potentially boosting prices at the pump

FILE - Storage tanks are seen at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco oil facility, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 21, 2021. Saudi Arabia said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, it will extend its unilateral production cut of 1 million barrels of oil a day through the end of September in its effort to boost flagging energy prices. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)