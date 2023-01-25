Best Buy trims jobs as sales of electronics slump following pandemic surge

Shoppers visit a Best Buy to find deals during Black Friday, in Toronto on November 26, 2021. Best Buy, the country's biggest consumer electronics chain, is laying off close to one per cent of its workforce, estimated to be about 700 employees. Anna LeGresley, a spokeswoman for Best Buy Canada, says the company made the difficult decision to say goodbye to some team members. She says the job losses come as the retailer works to "support our stores and serve our customers." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin