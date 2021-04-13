S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO - The base metals sector helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.57 points at 19,223.85.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 114.92 points at 33,630.48. The S&P 500 index was up 4.02 points at 4,132.01, while the Nasdaq composite was up 77.73 points at 13,927.73.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.69 cents US compared with 79.66 cents US on Monday.
The May crude oil contract was up 41 cents at US$60.11 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.62 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$9.50 at US$1,742.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$4.04 a pound.
