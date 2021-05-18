Webby Awards go to Fauci, Oprah, DuVernay and Pharrell

This combination photo shows singer Dua Lipa, from left, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Oprah Winfrey, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who are among the winners Tuesday at the Webby Awards, which recognize the best internet content and creators. The Webby Person of the Year went to Fauci for using digital and social media to reach the masses with credible and factual COVID-19 information. (AP Photo)