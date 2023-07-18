After devastating 2022 hurricane season, AAA not renewing some insurance policies in Florida

FILE - A skeleton in sunglasses sits beside a sign reading, "Just waiting for the insurance check," outside the closed Kona Kai Motel on Sanibel Island, Fla., May 11, 2023. AAA won’t renew “a very small percentage” of homeowners and auto insurance policies in Florida, joining other insurance companies in limiting their exposure in the Sunshine State despite efforts by Florida lawmakers to calm the volatile insurance market, the company said Tuesday, July 18. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)