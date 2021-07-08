Governor asks Californians to voluntarily cut water use

FILE — In this May 23, 2021, file photo a buoy sits on dry land that had been under water, at a drought-stricken Lake Mendocino, in Ukiah, Calif. On Thursday, July 8, 2021, Calif., Gov. Gavin Newsom asked people to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15% in the middle of the drought. He also added nine more counties to the state's emergency proclamation. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson, File)