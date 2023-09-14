Wholesale sales excluding petroleum products and oilseeds and grains up in July

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, grew 0.2 per cent to $81.3 billion in July. New Toyota RAV4 crossover SUVs for sale are seen at an auto mall in Ottawa, April 26, 2021. Motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories sales rose 3.9 per cent to $14.1 billion in July. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang