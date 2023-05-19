Adidas to start selling stockpile of Yeezy sneakers later this month

FILE - A sign advertises Yeezy shoes made by Adidas at Kickclusive, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas said Friday, May 19, 2023, that it will begin selling its more than $1 billion worth of leftover Yeezy sneakers later this month, with the proceeds to be donated to various anti-racism groups. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)