North American stock markets down in late-morning trading, loonie falls

TORONTO - The tech sector led a broad-based decline as Canada's main stock index was down more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also pulled back.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 209.09 points 18,283.63.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 86.92 points at 31,435.83. The S&P 500 index was down 29.05 points at 3,903.54, while the Nasdaq composite was down 231.23 points at 13,816.27.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.50 cents US compared with 78.84 cents US on Tuesday.
The March crude oil contract was up 15 cents at US$60.20 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down four cents at US$3.09 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was down US$25.20 at US$1,773.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents at US$3.81 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021.
