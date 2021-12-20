EU approves 5th COVID-19 vaccine for bloc, one by Novavax

FILE - An exterior view of the European Medicines Agency, EMA, in Amsterdam's business district, Netherlands, on April 20, 2021. The European Union’s drugs regulator was meeting Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 to consider giving the green light to a fifth COVID-19 vaccine for use in the 27-nation bloc by granting conditional marketing authorization to the two-dose vaccine made by U.S. biotech company Novavax. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)