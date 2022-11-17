Regulators clear path for largest dam demolition in history

FILE - A dam on the lower Klamath River known as Copco 2 is seen near Hornbrook, Calif., on March 3, 2020. Plans for the largest dam demolition project in U.S. history to save imperiled salmon could soon become reality, with the first stages of construction starting in California as early as this summer. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission meets Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, and is expected to vote on whether to approve the surrender of PacificCorp's hydroelectric license for four dams on the lower Klamath River in remote northern California. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)