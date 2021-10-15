S&P/TSX composite in record territory as oil tops US$82 a barrel

A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), center, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Asian shares were higher Friday after technology companies powered the biggest gain on Wall Street since March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ahn Young-joon