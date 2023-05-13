Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin to meet German leaders, discuss arms deliveries

FILE - A Ukrainian soldier is standing in front of a Marder infantry fighting vehicle at the German forces Bundeswehr training area in Munster, Germany, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Germany said Saturday, May 13, 2023 it is providing Ukraine with additional military aid worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition. The announcement Saturday came as preparations were underway in Berlin for a possible first visit to Germany by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russia invaded his country last year. (AP Photo/Gregor Fischer, File)